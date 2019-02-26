National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) and Longevity Acquisition Corporation Units (NASDAQ:LOACU) Comparison side by side

Both National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) and Longevity Acquisition Corporation Units (NASDAQ:LOACU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 190.57M 3.86 8.45M 0.12 68.63 Longevity Acquisition Corporation Units N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) and Longevity Acquisition Corporation Units (NASDAQ:LOACU)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 4.43% 0% 0% Longevity Acquisition Corporation Units 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 15.4% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. shares and 90.71% of Longevity Acquisition Corporation Units shares. 57.87% are National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 35% of Longevity Acquisition Corporation Units’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Energy Services Reunited Corp. -9.47% -16.57% -29.2% -17.02% -14.04% -14.47% Longevity Acquisition Corporation Units -0.39% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.69%

For the past year National Energy Services Reunited Corp. had bearish trend while Longevity Acquisition Corporation Units had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors National Energy Services Reunited Corp. beats Longevity Acquisition Corporation Units.

Longevity Acquisition Corporation focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.