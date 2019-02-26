Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (NETS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO)

Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:Cayman Limited) and Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) have been rivals in the Specialty Retail Other for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netshoes (Cayman) Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -2.27 0.00 Secoo Holding Limited N/A 0.00 N/A 0.42 23.14

Demonstrates Netshoes (Cayman) Limited and Secoo Holding Limited earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netshoes (Cayman) Limited 0.00% -78.4% -24.6% Secoo Holding Limited 0.00% 11.4% 6.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Netshoes (Cayman) Limited is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Secoo Holding Limited is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. Secoo Holding Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Netshoes (Cayman) Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Netshoes (Cayman) Limited and Secoo Holding Limited are owned by institutional investors at 63.3% and 12.7% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Netshoes (Cayman) Limited 0.39% -17.52% -40.6% -54.4% -78.81% -83.61% Secoo Holding Limited -1.9% 0.2% -22.2% -4.01% 13.02% 1.55%

For the past year Netshoes (Cayman) Limited had bearish trend while Secoo Holding Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Secoo Holding Limited beats Netshoes (Cayman) Limited.

Netshoes (Cayman) Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sports and lifestyle online retailer in Latin America. It offers various products, including athletic shoes, jerseys, apparels, accessories, and sporting equipment of international, local, and private brands, as well as fashion. The company operates through its ecommerce Websites, such as www.netshoes.com and www.zattini.com. Netshoes (Cayman) Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, womenÂ’s and menÂ’s wear, footwear, childrenÂ’s wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, automobiles, home goods, find food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers. It also offers its Website as a marketplace to third party merchants to facilitate their sales of upscale products and services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.