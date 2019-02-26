Neuralstem Inc. (CUR) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. N/A 17.61 7.92M -0.52 0.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 201.52M 5.41 146.96M -3.90 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -123.1% -74.7% Puma Biotechnology Inc. -72.93% -301.5% -74.1%

Neuralstem Inc. has a 1.84 beta, while its volatility is 84.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Puma Biotechnology Inc. on the other hand, has -0.13 beta which makes it 113.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Neuralstem Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.5 while its Quick Ratio is 5.5. On the competitive side is, Puma Biotechnology Inc. which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 3 Quick Ratio. Neuralstem Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Roughly 6.3% of Neuralstem Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 95.8% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Neuralstem Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 11.3% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -14.71% -24.96% -62.7% -74.46% -80.85% -75.06% Puma Biotechnology Inc. 3.83% 4.59% -49.57% -50.45% -77.02% -75.59%

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.