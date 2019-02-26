NIC Inc. (EGOV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

As Application Software companies, NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) and Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIC Inc. 344.90M 3.30 58.27M 0.89 14.06 Veritone Inc. 19.60M 6.27 56.11M -3.41 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIC Inc. 16.89% 31.4% 19.7% Veritone Inc. -286.28% -86.6% -55.4%

Liquidity

2.8 and 2.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NIC Inc. Its rival Veritone Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. NIC Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Veritone Inc.

Dividends

NIC Inc. dividend pay is $0.32 per share with 1.85% dividend yield annually. No dividend is paid out by Veritone Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.9% of NIC Inc. shares and 36% of Veritone Inc. shares. 0.2% are NIC Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 9.9% of Veritone Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NIC Inc. -3.62% -10.11% -23.36% -20.44% -23.36% -24.52% Veritone Inc. 16.67% -8.07% -33.51% -68.11% -68.08% -70.28%

For the past year NIC Inc. has stronger performance than Veritone Inc.

Summary

NIC Inc. beats on 11 of the 12 factors Veritone Inc.

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The companyÂ’s Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; vehicle title, lien, and registration; motor vehicle inspections; temporary vehicle tags; driverÂ’s license renewal; hunting and fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. The companyÂ’s software & services business provides software development and payment processing services to state and local governments, as well as federal agencies. In addition, it develops and manages the pre-employment screening program for motor carriers using transaction-based business model. Further, the company offers consulting, application development, and portal management services to governments. NIC Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Olathe, Kansas.

Veritone, Inc., a cloud-based cognitive software company, develops a proprietary artificial intelligence platform for various markets in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based open platform integrates and orchestrates an ecosystem of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from various amounts of audio, video, and structured data; and incorporates proprietary technology to manage and integrate a range of AI processes to mimic human cognitive functions comprising perception, reasoning, prediction, and problem solving to transform unstructured data into structured data. The company offers media agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics to manage, deliver, optimize, verify, and quantify advertising campaigns and content distribution for various clients across multiple channels comprising broadcast radio, satellite audio, streaming audio, broadcast and cable television, digital video, and podcasting. It also provides Software-as-a-Service solutions for media owners and broadcasters to automatically index and organize audio and video content to search, discover, and analyze their media for programming and optimization; political organizations to analyze public and private media, conduct research, and provide access to previously inaccessible data; legal professionals to find the critical details of their cases by storing, organizing, and analyzing evidentiary media; and police and other government authorities to organize and gain insight from the large amount of audio, video, and structured data they accumulate on a daily basis, as well as offers solutions for other markets, including commercial security and retail. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.