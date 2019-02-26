Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management companies, Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prospect Capital Corporation 705.17M 3.58 182.57M 0.83 8.02 RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Prospect Capital Corporation and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Prospect Capital Corporation and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prospect Capital Corporation 25.89% 0% 0% RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Dividends

Prospect Capital Corporation dividend pay is $0.72 per share with 10.45% dividend yield annually. No dividend is paid out for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Prospect Capital Corporation and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prospect Capital Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Prospect Capital Corporation’s downside potential is -12.79% at a $6 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Prospect Capital Corporation and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.61% and 0% respectively. About 16.09% of Prospect Capital Corporation’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prospect Capital Corporation -2.92% -4.17% -8.77% -2.92% -0.3% -1.19% RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.37% -1.05% -8.39% -9.11% -13.1% -12.62%

For the past year Prospect Capital Corporation was less bearish than RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

Prospect Capital Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class. The fund makes secured debt, senior debt, unitranche debt, first-lien and second lien, private debt, mezzanine debt, and equity investments in private and microcap public businesses. It focuses on both primary origination and secondary loans/portfolios and invests in situations like debt financings for private equity sponsors, acquisitions, dividend recapitalizations, growth financings, bridge loans, cash flow term loans, real estate financings/investments. The fund typically invests across all industry sectors, with a particular expertise in the energy and industrial sectors. It invests in aerospace and defense, chemicals, conglomerate services, consumer services, ecological, electronics, financial services, machinery, manufacturing, media, pharmaceuticals, retail, software, specialty minerals, textiles and leather, transportation, oil and gas production, coal production, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, information technology, utilities, pipeline, storage, power generation and distribution, renewable and clean energy, oilfield services, healthcare, food and beverage, education, business services, and other select sectors. It prefers to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million to $500 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $250 million, sales value between $25 million and $500 million, and enterprise value between $5 million and $1000 million. It fund also co-invests for larger deals. The fund seeks control acquisitions by providing multiple levels of the capital structure. The fund focuses on sole, agented, club, or syndicated deals.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.