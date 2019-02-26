Reviewing 3M Company (MMM)’s and Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)’s results

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) and Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) compete against each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3M Company 32.76B 3.70 5.35B 9.08 21.83 Intelligent Systems Corporation 16.71M 9.76 3.27M 0.26 49.62

Demonstrates 3M Company and Intelligent Systems Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Intelligent Systems Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than 3M Company. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. 3M Company’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3M Company 16.33% 41.9% 12% Intelligent Systems Corporation 19.57% 15% 13.2%

Volatility & Risk

3M Company is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.15 beta. Competitively, Intelligent Systems Corporation’s beta is 0.29 which is 71.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3M Company has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Intelligent Systems Corporation’s Current Ratio is 6.7 and has 6.7 Quick Ratio. Intelligent Systems Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than 3M Company.

Dividends

3M Company pays out its dividends annually at $5.44 per share and 2.6% dividend yield. Intelligent Systems Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for 3M Company and Intelligent Systems Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 3M Company 1 2 3 2.50 Intelligent Systems Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

3M Company’s upside potential currently stands at 1.70% and an $214.17 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3M Company and Intelligent Systems Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 68.4% and 33.1%. 7.74% are 3M Company’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Intelligent Systems Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 3M Company -4.62% -1.48% -6.86% -3.32% -17.47% -15.74% Intelligent Systems Corporation -6.43% 23.57% 13.1% 61.07% 231.01% 183.99%

For the past year 3M Company has -15.74% weaker performance while Intelligent Systems Corporation has 183.99% stronger performance.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The companyÂ’s Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; advanced ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; separation and purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products. Its Safety and Graphics Business segment provides personal protection products, traffic safety and security products, commercial graphics systems, commercial cleaning and protection products, floor matting, roofing granules for asphalt shingles, and fall protection products. The companyÂ’s Health Care segment offers medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, inhalation and transdermal drug delivery systems, dental and orthodontic products, health information systems, and food safety products. Its Electronics and Energy segment provides optical films; packaging and interconnection devices; insulating and splicing solutions; touch screens and touch monitors; renewable energy component solutions; and infrastructure protection products. The companyÂ’s Consumer segment offers sponges, scouring pads, high-performance cloths, repositionable notes, indexing systems, home improvement and care products, protective materials, and consumer and office tapes and adhesives. The company serves automotive, electronics and energy, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, construction, medical clinics and hospitals, pharmaceuticals, dental and orthodontic practitioners, health information systems, food manufacturing and testing, consumer and office retail, office business to business, home improvement, drug and pharmacy retail, and other markets directly, as well as through wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc., provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors. Its software solutions allow companies to offer various types of debit and credit cards, as well as revolving loans; to set up and maintain account data; to record advances and payments; to assess fees, interests, and other charges; to resolve disputes and chargebacks; to manage collections of accounts receivable; to generate reports; and to settle transactions with financial institutions and network associations. The company's CoreCard software platform and modules include CoreENGINE, CoreISSUE, CoreFraud, CoreCOLLECT, CoreSALES, CoreAPP, COREMONEY, and CoreACQUIRE. Intelligent Systems Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.