Reviewing Cambrex Corporation (CBM)’s and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)’s results

Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrex Corporation 531.18M 2.60 93.21M 3.87 11.50 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 3.05B 15.63 2.10B 2.50 69.60

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cambrex Corporation and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Cambrex Corporation. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Cambrex Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cambrex Corporation and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrex Corporation 17.55% 21.7% 14.5% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 68.85% 30.2% 18.4%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.4 shows that Cambrex Corporation is 140.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated on the other hand, has 1.64 beta which makes it 64.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cambrex Corporation are 4.5 and 3.4. Competitively, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has 3.7 and 3.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cambrex Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Cambrex Corporation and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 2 5 2.71

Cambrex Corporation’s upside potential is 4.62% at a $43 average price target. Meanwhile, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s average price target is $207.5, while its potential upside is 11.36%. The results provided earlier shows that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated appears more favorable than Cambrex Corporation, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cambrex Corporation and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 97.3% respectively. 0.5% are Cambrex Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambrex Corporation -7.02% -21.26% -32.26% -2.69% -9.52% -7.35% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -5.49% -3.07% 16.92% 25.22% 15.96%

For the past year Cambrex Corporation has -7.35% weaker performance while Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has 15.96% stronger performance.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Cambrex Corporation on 13 of the 15 factors.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.