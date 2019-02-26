Reviewing Codexis Inc. (CDXS)’s and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)’s results

We are contrasting Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codexis Inc. 66.25M 18.00 9.45M -0.89 0.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. N/A 0.00 131.47M -7.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Codexis Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codexis Inc. -14.26% -25.7% -15% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 144.8% -836%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of -1.37 shows that Codexis Inc. is 237.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Evofem Biosciences Inc. has beta of 2.79 which is 179.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.9 and 3.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Codexis Inc. Its rival Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Codexis Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Codexis Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Codexis Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 81.4% of Codexis Inc. shares and 79.8% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares. 4.1% are Codexis Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Evofem Biosciences Inc. has 3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Codexis Inc. -3.28% 25.22% 13.37% 47.74% 209.49% 153.89% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 10% 8.15% -5.41% 2.67% -50.64% -67.09%

For the past year Codexis Inc. has 153.89% stronger performance while Evofem Biosciences Inc. has -67.09% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Codexis Inc. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.