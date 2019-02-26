Reviewing Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN)’s and Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF)’s results

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) and Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) compete against each other in the Staffing & Outsourcing Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cross Country Healthcare Inc. 835.25M 0.40 30.69M 1.07 7.21 Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. 246.31M 0.05 12.62M -5.52 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. and Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cross Country Healthcare Inc. 3.67% 13% 6.7% Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. -5.12% 219.7% -19%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.57 shows that Cross Country Healthcare Inc. is 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. has a 1.76 beta which is 76.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. Its competitor Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Cross Country Healthcare Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Inc. and Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cross Country Healthcare Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. has an average target price of $10, and a 9.29% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93.2% of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. shares and 3.4% of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.4% of Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 48.9% of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cross Country Healthcare Inc. -14.88% -16.27% -18.48% -35.07% -45.67% -39.5% Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. -8.44% -29.5% -36.2% -11.32% -55.24% -55.24%

For the past year Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.

Summary

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. beats on 11 of the 12 factors Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, and branch-based local nurses and allied staffing; and short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments. This segment markets its nurse and allied staffing services under the under the Cross Country Staffing, Mediscan, and DirectEd brands. It serves public and private acute-care and non-acute care hospitals, government-owned facilities, public and charter schools, outpatient clinics, ambulatory care facilities, physician practice groups, retailers, and other healthcare providers. The Physician Staffing segment provides physicians in various specialties, certified registered nurse anesthetists, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants under the Medical Doctor Associates brand as independent contractors on temporary assignments at various healthcare facilities, such as acute and non-acute care facilities, medical group practices, government facilities, and managed care organizations. The Other Human Capital Management Services segment offers retained and contingent search services, principally for physicians and healthcare executives. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc., a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology (IT), engineering, administration, and light industrial disciplines. The company, through its subsidiaries, offers professional services in fields of risk management, financial, internal audit, and IT solutions; temporary, contract, and permanent qualified professionals to various banking, financial, and commercial clients; and IT staffing support to companies in the governmental, commercial, and educational sectors, as well as professionals to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. The company was formerly known as Golden Fork Corporation and changed its name to Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. in April 2012. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.