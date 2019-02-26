Reviewing Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust (EVO)’s and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR)’s results

Both Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVO) and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 1.16B 1.21 183.59M 2.32 7.97

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 15.83% 18.2% 12.3%

Dividends

The annual dividend that Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust pay is $0.55 per share with a dividend yield of 4.34%. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. has an annual dividend pay of $1 per share while its annual dividend yield is 5.51%.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18 consensus price target and a -1.42% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.79% and 0%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust 2.42% 3.22% -3.39% -1.21% -7.6% -5.82% Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. -9.33% -8.75% -9.73% -8.75% -13.98% -17.37%

For the past year Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust has stronger performance than Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Summary

On 12 of the 13 factors Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. beats Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.