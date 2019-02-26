Reviewing Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE)’s and Endocyte Inc. (:)’s results

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and Endocyte Inc. (:) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics Inc. 4.11M 255.99 63.07M -1.23 0.00 Endocyte Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Endocyte Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Endocyte Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics Inc. -1,534.55% -68.6% -50.3% Endocyte Inc. 0.00% -21.2% -20.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.99 beta means Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 99.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Endocyte Inc.’s 92.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.08 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fate Therapeutics Inc. are 9.4 and 9.4. Competitively, Endocyte Inc. has 45.8 and 45.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Endocyte Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Endocyte Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Endocyte Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Fate Therapeutics Inc. is $19, with potential upside of 16.78%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Fate Therapeutics Inc. and Endocyte Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.7% and 79.7% respectively. 1.78% are Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% are Endocyte Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fate Therapeutics Inc. 9.7% 11.59% 32.05% 46.14% 302.15% 175.78% Endocyte Inc. 0.93% 0.8% 26.26% 67.72% 398.95% 457.24%

For the past year Fate Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Endocyte Inc.

Summary

Endocyte Inc. beats Fate Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Endocyte, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company uses its technology to create novel small molecule drug conjugates (SMDCs) and companion imaging agents. It is developing Vintafolide, a SMDC that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer; EC1456, which is in Phase I dose escalation trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; and EC1169, a tubulysin therapeutic that is in Phase I dose escalation trial to treat advanced metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The companyÂ’s products in pre-clinical development include EC2629, a folate receptor-targeted SMDC for use in treating cancer; EC2319 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EC0371 for treating polycystic kidney disease; and SMDC bi-specific adaptor chimeric antigen receptor T-cell for the treatment of immunotherapy in cancer. Endocyte, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Purdue Research Foundation; Master License Agreement with Purdue Research Foundation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Research GmbH; and Nihon Medi-Physic Co., LTD. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, Indiana.