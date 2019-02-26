Reviewing Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM)’s and Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. (NYSE:DSE)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. (NYSE:DSE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 82.50M 4.52 48.27M 1.33 18.96 Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 58.51% 0% 0% Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Dividends

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. pays out a $1.62 per share dividend on a yearly basis and it also offers 6.33% dividend yield. Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. does not offer a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.42% and 20.77% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.37% of Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. -0.67% -0.75% -1.17% -1.45% -1.26% -0.08% Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. -5.32% -16.58% -21.79% -21.26% -13.62% -20.85%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. was less bearish than Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc.

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, with an emphasis on companies involved in the business of exploring, developing, producing, gathering, transporting, processing, storing, refining, distributing, mining, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products or coal. It primarily invests in equity securities of midstream MLPs and stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. The fund employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as management philosophy and track record, competitive advantages via barriers to entry, long-term customer relationships and geographic footprint, regulatory landscape via permitting and export laws, quality of asset drop-down inventory including right of first offer, and assessment of fee-based contract structure including minimum volume commitments, inflation escalators, and take-or-pay provisions to create its portfolio. Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. was formed on March 28, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.