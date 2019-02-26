Reviewing People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT)’s and The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between People’s United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) and The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Savings & Loans industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio People’s United Financial Inc. 1.57B 4.18 454.00M 1.22 12.97 The Simply Good Foods Company 445.77M 3.64 75.49M 0.55 34.41

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of People’s United Financial Inc. and The Simply Good Foods Company. The Simply Good Foods Company is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than People’s United Financial Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. People’s United Financial Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than The Simply Good Foods Company.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of People’s United Financial Inc. and The Simply Good Foods Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets People’s United Financial Inc. 28.92% 7.6% 1% The Simply Good Foods Company 16.93% 10.9% 7.4%

Dividends

People’s United Financial Inc. pays out a $0.7 per share dividend on a yearly basis and it also offers 3.95% dividend yield. The Simply Good Foods Company does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

People’s United Financial Inc. and The Simply Good Foods Company Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score People’s United Financial Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 The Simply Good Foods Company 0 0 0 0.00

People’s United Financial Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 7.41% and an $19 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 76% of People’s United Financial Inc. shares and 0% of The Simply Good Foods Company shares. 0.69% are People’s United Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.3% of The Simply Good Foods Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) People’s United Financial Inc. -5.99% 0.32% -14.42% -16.89% -16.09% -15.24% The Simply Good Foods Company -7.04% -4.69% 4.31% 39.62% 43.11% 32.47%

For the past year People’s United Financial Inc. has -15.24% weaker performance while The Simply Good Foods Company has 32.47% stronger performance.

Summary

People’s United Financial Inc. beats The Simply Good Foods Company on 10 of the 15 factors.

PeopleÂ’s United Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for PeopleÂ’s United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering services. This segment also provides equipment financing; cash management, correspondent banking, and municipal banking services; and institutional trust, corporate trust, private banking, and insurance services. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer lending, including residential mortgage and home equity lending; and consumer deposit gathering services. This segment also provides brokerage, financial advisory, investment management, life insurance, and non-institutional trust services. In addition, the company offers online banking, investment trading, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 387 branches and 593 ATMs in Connecticut, southeastern New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire. PeopleÂ’s United Financial, Inc. was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, Connecticut.