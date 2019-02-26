Reviewing Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH)’s and Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)’s results

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) and Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) compete against each other in the Restaurants sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. 449.28M 1.67 36.38M 1.23 19.50 Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. 3.23B 0.55 96.88M 0.65 12.48

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. and Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. 8.10% 42.3% 15.4% Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. 3.00% 15.3% 4.1%

Volatility & Risk

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. is 52.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.48. Competitively, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.29 beta.

Dividends

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. pays out its dividends annually at $0.42 per share and 1.66% dividend yield. On the other side, $0.1 per share with a dividend yield of 1.17% for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. and Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. has an average price target of $30, and a 18.58% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. and Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.8% and 64.2% respectively. Insiders held 6.5% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.59% of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. -1.92% -13.45% -21.18% -11.44% 11.89% 10.85% Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. -2.3% 8.48% 23.05% 10.41% -13.33% -22.13%

For the past year Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. has 10.85% stronger performance while Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has -22.13% weaker performance.

Summary

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. beats Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. on 13 of the 16 factors.

RuthÂ’s Hospitality Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele. The company operates restaurants under the RuthÂ’s Chris Steak House trade name. As of December 25, 2016, the company had 150 RuthÂ’s Chris Steak House restaurants, including 68 company-owned restaurants; 1 restaurant operating under a management agreement; and 81 franchisee-owned restaurants comprising 20 international franchisee-owned restaurants in Aruba, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Taiwan, and the United Arab Emirates. RuthÂ’s Hospitality Group, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonaldÂ’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonaldÂ’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated and franchised 2,156 McDonaldÂ’s branded restaurants. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Montevideo, Uruguay.