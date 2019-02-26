Reviewing Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE)’s and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)’s results

Both Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 51.49M 62.24 197.61M -2.43 0.00 Aravive Inc. 40.00M 1.59 5.75M -4.54 0.00

Demonstrates Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Aravive Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Aravive Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -383.78% -31% -26.6% Aravive Inc. 14.38% 7.9% 6.9%

Volatility and Risk

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is 134.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.34 beta. In other hand, Aravive Inc. has beta of 2.11 which is 111.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is 8.4 while its Current Ratio is 8.5. Meanwhile, Aravive Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.2 while its Quick Ratio is 20.2. Aravive Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Aravive Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 4 6 2.60 Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s average target price is $75.4, while its potential upside is 18.98%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Aravive Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 25%. Insiders held 0.5% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. Competitively, Aravive Inc. has 3.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -11.27% -11.17% -43.64% -40.33% 3.14% 2.67% Aravive Inc. -13.22% -26.31% -48.49% -61.98% -64.52% -63.71%

For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. had bullish trend while Aravive Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Aravive Inc. beats Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.