Reviewing United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI)’s and Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)’s results

United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) and Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) compete against each other in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Community Banks Inc. 522.21M 4.33 164.93M 1.85 12.54 Synovus Financial Corp. 1.38B 3.35 410.48M 3.21 10.65

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of United Community Banks Inc. and Synovus Financial Corp. Synovus Financial Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than United Community Banks Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. United Community Banks Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Synovus Financial Corp., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has United Community Banks Inc. and Synovus Financial Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Community Banks Inc. 31.58% 8% 0.9% Synovus Financial Corp. 29.74% 11.8% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

United Community Banks Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 2.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.98 beta. Synovus Financial Corp.’s 1.2 beta is the reason why it is 20.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

$0.58 per share with a dividend yield of 2% is the annual dividend that United Community Banks Inc. pay. On the other side Synovus Financial Corp. pays an annual dividend of $1 per share. It’s dividend yield is 2.51%.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for United Community Banks Inc. and Synovus Financial Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Community Banks Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Synovus Financial Corp. 0 1 7 2.88

United Community Banks Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 5.12% and an $30 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Synovus Financial Corp.’s consensus price target is $47.29, while its potential upside is 18.85%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Synovus Financial Corp. is looking more favorable than United Community Banks Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 89.7% of United Community Banks Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.6% of Synovus Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of United Community Banks Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% are Synovus Financial Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Community Banks Inc. -10.14% -8.33% -22.77% -30.49% -17.57% -17.45% Synovus Financial Corp. -9.63% -10.67% -30.94% -39.48% -30.24% -28.72%

For the past year United Community Banks Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Synovus Financial Corp.

Summary

Synovus Financial Corp. beats on 11 of the 16 factors United Community Banks Inc.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The companyÂ’s commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans. Its retail banking services consist of accepting various types of demand and savings deposits; mortgage, installment, and other retail loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfer services; Internet based banking services; and bank credit card services, including MasterCard and Visa services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, asset management and financial planning services, and individual investment advice on equity and other securities, as well as trust services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through 28 divisions and 248 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Financial Corporation was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.