Reviewing VolitionRx Limited (VNRX)’s and Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)’s results

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) and Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Medical Laboratories & Research. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VolitionRx Limited N/A 0.00 17.78M -0.61 0.00 Celcuity Inc. N/A 0.00 7.38M -0.77 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of VolitionRx Limited and Celcuity Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VolitionRx Limited 0.00% -144.8% -100.7% Celcuity Inc. 0.00% -25.3% -24.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of VolitionRx Limited is 6.4 while its Current Ratio is 6.4. Meanwhile, Celcuity Inc. has a Current Ratio of 24.1 while its Quick Ratio is 24.1. Celcuity Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than VolitionRx Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.2% of VolitionRx Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 15.4% of Celcuity Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 7% of VolitionRx Limited shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 40.3% of Celcuity Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VolitionRx Limited -6.25% -23.64% -6.67% -9.48% -34.78% -28.57% Celcuity Inc. -6.21% -10.66% 17.35% 27.81% 40.24% 33.14%

For the past year VolitionRx Limited has -28.57% weaker performance while Celcuity Inc. has 33.14% stronger performance.

Summary

Celcuity Inc. beats VolitionRx Limited on 5 of the 6 factors.

VolitionRx Limited, a life sciences company, focuses on developing blood-based tests to diagnose a range of cancers. The company is involved in the development of epigenetic Nu.Q blood assays based on its Nucleosomics biomarker discovery platform. It develops blood assays in the Nu.Q-X family to detect nucleosomes containing specific nucleotides; and blood assays in the Nu.Q-V family to detect nucleosomes containing specific histone variants. The company also develops blood assays in the Nu.Q-M family to detect nucleosomes containing modified histones that are proteins for packaging and ordering DNA into nucleosomes; blood assays in the Nu.Q-A family to detect nucleosome-protein adducts; and a Nu.Q-T assay to detect cancer by detecting total blood nucleosome levels. In addition, it develops HyperGenomics tissue and blood-based tests to determine disease subtype following initial diagnosis and to decide appropriate therapy; NuQ tests for non-cancer conditions; and NuQ clinical diagnostic products. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.

Celcuity Inc., a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the response rates of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. It develops CELx tests to diagnose breast, lung, colon, ovarian, kidney, bladder, and hematological cancers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.