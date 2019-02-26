Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)

We will be contrasting the differences between Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 273.90M 36.98 245.02M -3.75 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. N/A 0.00 11.99M -0.88 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -89.46% -33.7% -19.5% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -301.4% -154.5%

Liquidity

8.8 and 7.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. Its rival AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 41.45% at a $203.17 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.3% and 19%. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.7%. Competitively, 4.7% are AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -5.15% -14.76% -12.41% 25.28% 128.59% 120.7% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -5.13% -17.04% -29.66% -42.19% -38.54% -49.14%

For the past year Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while AzurRx BioPharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.