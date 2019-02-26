Social Reality, Inc. (SRAX) Reaches $3.44 After 6.00% Down Move; Nuveen Virginia Premium Income Municipal Fund (NPV) Has 0.92 Sentiment

Nuveen Virginia Premium Income Municipal Fund (NPV) investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.83, from 1.75 in 2018Q2. The ratio dropped, as 11 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 12 sold and trimmed stock positions in Nuveen Virginia Premium Income Municipal Fund. The hedge funds in our database now have: 1.09 million shares, up from 949,960 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Nuveen Virginia Premium Income Municipal Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 7 Increased: 6 New Position: 5.

The stock of Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.75% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $3.44. About 73,963 shares traded. Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) has declined 47.33% since February 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SRAX News: 12/03/2018 SRAX Announces Alpha Release of Blockchain Technology BIG Platform; 15/05/2018 – SOCIAL REALITY INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.36; 17/04/2018 – SRAX Shifts Vertical Strategy Into Overdrive, Launches SRAXauto; 15/05/2018 – SRAX Reports First Quarter of 2018; 02/04/2018 – SRAX Reports Positive Net Income and Positive Adjusted EBITDA for the Fourth Quarter of 2017The move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $34.78 million company. It was reported on Feb, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $3.23 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SRAX worth $2.09M less.

More notable recent Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SRAX Integrates Major Banking and Financial Institutions into BIGtoken Platform – PRNewswire” on February 26, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) Announces Contest Winners Who Will be Awarded with Bitcoin in Recognition for Their Dedicated Time Spent Earning Points with Their Data During the Beta Period – Concluded January 31, 2019 – InvestorIdeas.com” published on February 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “SRAX Launches Investor Relations Vertical, SRAX IR – PRNewswire” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Consolidated Research: 2019 Summary Expectations for Telephone and Data, EMCOR Group, Chart Industries, Alarm, Flexion Therapeutics, and Social Reality â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – GlobeNewswire” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Feb 17, 2019 – 3 High-Earnings Yield Stocks – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: February 18, 2019.

Social Reality, Inc., an Internet advertising and platform technology company, provides tools to automate the digital advertising market in the United States. The company has market cap of $34.78 million. The Company’s technology tools enable publishers and advertisers to maximize their digital advertising initiatives. It has a 2.97 P/E ratio. The firm offers Social Reality Ad Exchange , a real time bidding (RTB) sell side and buy side representation technology, which assists publishers in delivering their media inventory to the RTB exchanges; and SRAX MD, an ad targeting and data platform for healthcare brands, agencies, and medical content publishers.

More notable recent Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) news were published by: Juniorminingnetwork.com which released: “Barrick Gold Proposes Merger With Newmont Mining as an Unprecedented Value Creation Opportunity for Shareholders – Junior Mining Network” on February 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on February 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil: The Tiger Keeps Delivering – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Parsley Energy Inc (PE) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Thestreet.com‘s news article titled: “What Is Net Present Value and How Do You Calculate It? – TheStreet.com” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

1607 Capital Partners Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund for 84,572 shares. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owns 61,926 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wetherby Asset Management Inc has 0.04% invested in the company for 26,433 shares. The Virginia-based Davenport & Co Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 155,851 shares.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $221.66 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia.