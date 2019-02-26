Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 34.67M 7.28 105.32M -0.95 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.17M 45.12 111.46M -3.64 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. -303.78% -46.3% -22.1% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2,155.90% -132.5% -44.6%

Risk & Volatility

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is 165.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.65. Competitively, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 3.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.4 while its Quick Ratio is 11.4. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $13.5, while its potential upside is 86.72%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.7% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares and 82.6% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 1.7% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.9% are Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. -15.61% -31.13% -46.91% -59.16% 29.78% -23.16% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.11% -11.05% -31.2% -36.88% -61.02% -61.56%

For the past year Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. beats Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.