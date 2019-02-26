Steel Connect Inc. (STCN)’s Financial Results Comparing With frontdoor inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

This is a contrast between Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) and frontdoor inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Connect Inc. 757.87M 0.16 32.72M 4.30 0.39 frontdoor inc. 1.24B 1.97 152.00M 1.56 14.34

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Steel Connect Inc. and frontdoor inc. frontdoor inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Steel Connect Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Steel Connect Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Steel Connect Inc. and frontdoor inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Connect Inc. 4.32% 33.8% 5% frontdoor inc. 12.26% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Steel Connect Inc. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival frontdoor inc. is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Steel Connect Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than frontdoor inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Steel Connect Inc. and frontdoor inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.6% and 6.3%. About 1.2% of Steel Connect Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% are frontdoor inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Steel Connect Inc. 1.2% -6.11% -16.34% -21.4% 1.2% -32.13% frontdoor inc. -3.82% -3.03% 0% 0% 0% -25.33%

For the past year Steel Connect Inc. was more bearish than frontdoor inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 13 factors frontdoor inc. beats Steel Connect Inc.

frontdoor, inc. operates a home services platform that provides home service plans to homeowners in the United States. It provides services under the HSA, OneGuard, Landmark, and American Home Shield brand names. The company serves homeowners who require assistance with technical home repair issues by utilizing its network of pre-qualified professional contractor firms. The company was formerly known as AHS Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to frontdoor, inc. in July 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. frontdoor, inc. is a subsidiary of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc.