TIM Participacoes S.A. (TSU) and Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Contrasting side by side

TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) and Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD), both competing one another are Wireless Communications companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TIM Participacoes S.A. N/A 0.00 N/A 1.34 10.91 Vodafone Group Plc N/A 0.00 N/A -0.63 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of TIM Participacoes S.A. and Vodafone Group Plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TIM Participacoes S.A. 0.00% 13.5% 7.9% Vodafone Group Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

TIM Participacoes S.A. has a beta of 1.01 and its 1.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Vodafone Group Plc has a 0.9 beta which is 10.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

TIM Participacoes S.A.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Vodafone Group Plc are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Vodafone Group Plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to TIM Participacoes S.A.

Dividends

The annual dividend that TIM Participacoes S.A. pay is $0.06 per share with a dividend yield of 0.36%. On the other side Vodafone Group Plc pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share. It’s dividend yield is 0.95%.

Analyst Ratings

TIM Participacoes S.A. and Vodafone Group Plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TIM Participacoes S.A. 0 1 0 2.00 Vodafone Group Plc 0 2 5 2.71

TIM Participacoes S.A.’s downside potential currently stands at -2.02% and an $16 consensus target price. On the other hand, Vodafone Group Plc’s potential upside is 119.78% and its consensus target price is $40. The data provided earlier shows that Vodafone Group Plc appears more favorable than TIM Participacoes S.A., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TIM Participacoes S.A. and Vodafone Group Plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 15.9% and 10.3%. Insiders held 68% of TIM Participacoes S.A. shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Vodafone Group Plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TIM Participacoes S.A. -4.5% -9.52% 1.11% -13.73% -17.94% -23.12% Vodafone Group Plc -6.28% 3.23% -6.97% -20.55% -35.12% -36.87%

For the past year TIM Participacoes S.A. was less bearish than Vodafone Group Plc.

TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers mobile, fixed, and long distance telephony; data transmission; and broadband services. It provides prepaid and postpaid services; and value-added services, including short message services or text messaging, multimedia messaging services, push-mail, video call, WAP downloads, Web browsing, business data solutions, mobile-learning services, wellness services, songs, ringback tones, applications, voicemail, conference calling, chats, and other content. The company also sells various mobile handsets and accessories through its dealer network, which includes its own stores, exclusive franchises, and authorized dealers; and offers co-billing services to other telecommunication service providers. In addition, it provides products for mobile banking, insurance, mobile payment, and mobile money; mobile, financial protection, and personal and residential accident insurance products; telecom micro rewards; and TIM Itaucard, a co-branded credit card. As of December 31, 2016, it served a subscriber base of 63.4 million clients; and had approximately 10.8 thousand points of sales, including 175 company owned stores, as well as had approximately 332 thousand points of sales for prepaid phone services, including supermarkets, newsstands, and other small retailers as alternative channels to access products and services in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Tele Celular Sul ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. and changed its name to TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. in August 2004. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. is a subsidiary of TIM Brasil ServiÃ§os e ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A.

Vodafone Group Plc operates as a telecommunications company worldwide. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services across mobile and fixed networks; broadband and TV services; cloud and hosting for storing data and applications in the cloud, as well as Internet protocol-virtual private network services; roaming services; and converged communication services to small businesses and large multinational companies. It also provides M-Pesa, a mobile money service; GigaKombi; GigaTV, an advanced digital TV service; and Vodafone One, an integrated fixed, mobile, and TV service. In addition, the company offers Internet of Things to connect machines to the Internet; international voice, Internet protocol transit, and secure international lines; carrier services for other businesses to transmit information; and smartphones and tablets. The company serves 516 million mobile, 18 million fixed broadband, and 14 million TV customers. It offers its products primarily through approximately 7,000 own-branded and franchised stores, and indirect partners, as well as through online sales and telesales. Vodafone Group Plc was founded in 1984 and is based in Newbury, the United Kingdom.