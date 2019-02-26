Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)’s Financial Results Comparing With 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

We are comparing Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. N/A 0.00 23.99M -28.85 0.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 25.23M 12.03 2.78M -0.03 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -131.9% -116.8% 22nd Century Group Inc. -11.02% -3.6% -3.4%

Volatility and Risk

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.2 beta. From a competition point of view, 22nd Century Group Inc. has a 2.25 beta which is 125.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 6.8 while its Current Ratio is 6.8. Meanwhile, 22nd Century Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.2 while its Quick Ratio is 9.7. 22nd Century Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.2% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares and 29.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares. About 0.3% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 12.38% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -47.59% -58.09% -66.83% -93.64% -92.8% -92.12% 22nd Century Group Inc. -8.88% 3.75% 0% 24.22% 14.94% -1.07%

For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was more bearish than 22nd Century Group Inc.

Summary

22nd Century Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.