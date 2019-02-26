TopBuild Corp. (BLD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Armstrong World Industries Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

As General Building Materials businesses, TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) and Armstrong World Industries Inc. (NYSE:AWI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TopBuild Corp. 2.25B 0.92 201.19M 3.55 13.28 Armstrong World Industries Inc. 950.70M 3.85 256.30M 3.29 19.41

Table 1 demonstrates TopBuild Corp. and Armstrong World Industries Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Armstrong World Industries Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than TopBuild Corp. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. TopBuild Corp. is presently more affordable than Armstrong World Industries Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) and Armstrong World Industries Inc. (NYSE:AWI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TopBuild Corp. 8.94% 19.4% 9.6% Armstrong World Industries Inc. 26.96% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

TopBuild Corp.’s current beta is 0.8 and it happens to be 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Armstrong World Industries Inc. has a 1.75 beta which is 75.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

TopBuild Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Armstrong World Industries Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. TopBuild Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Armstrong World Industries Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for TopBuild Corp. and Armstrong World Industries Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TopBuild Corp. 0 3 1 2.25 Armstrong World Industries Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

TopBuild Corp.’s upside potential is 26.06% at a $74 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Armstrong World Industries Inc.’s consensus target price is $75.5, while its potential upside is 2.36%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that TopBuild Corp. seems more appealing than Armstrong World Industries Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

TopBuild Corp. and Armstrong World Industries Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.7% and 98.6%. Insiders owned 0.5% of TopBuild Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Armstrong World Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TopBuild Corp. -7.5% -11.63% -24.6% -44.99% -27.57% -37.77% Armstrong World Industries Inc. -4.64% -9.27% -10.97% -0.03% 8.09% 5.5%

For the past year TopBuild Corp. has -37.77% weaker performance while Armstrong World Industries Inc. has 5.5% stronger performance.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services. The company also provides various services and tools that are designed to assist builders in applying the principles of building science to new home construction, which includes pre-construction plan reviews, various inspection services, and diagnostic testing; and home energy rating services. It serves single-family homebuilders, local/single-family custom builders, multi-family builders, commercial general contractors, remodelers, and individual homeowners, as well as insulation contractors, gutter contractors, weatherization contractors, other contractors, dealers, metal building erectors, and modular home builders. TopBuild Corp. has approximately 170 installation branches located in 44 states, and 70 distribution centers in 33 states. The company was formerly known as Masco SpinCo Corp. and changed its name to TopBuild Corp. in March 2015. TopBuild Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems for use primarily in the construction and renovation of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings worldwide. The company produces suspended fiber and metal ceiling systems, and complementary ceiling products, as well as acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions; and sells suspension system products. It sells its commercial ceiling materials and accessories to resale distributors and ceiling system contractors; and residential ceiling products to wholesalers and retailers, including large home centers. The company was incorporated in 1891 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.