Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 51.40M 10.58 4.13M 0.37 20.68 Insight Select Income Fund 10.81M 18.69 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Insight Select Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Insight Select Income Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8.04% 0% 0% Insight Select Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Dividends

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund pays out a $0.65 per share dividend on a yearly basis and it also offers 8.28% dividend yield. The dividend yield for Insight Select Income Fund is 5.6% while its annual dividend payout is $1.04 per share.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Insight Select Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 37.52% and 0%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.93% -2.2% -6.08% -6.31% -9.99% -9.88% Insight Select Income Fund 0.4% 0% -4.46% -2.47% -10.03% -10.65%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund was less bearish than Insight Select Income Fund.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund beats Insight Select Income Fund.