Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|51.40M
|10.58
|4.13M
|0.37
|20.68
|Insight Select Income Fund
|10.81M
|18.69
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Insight Select Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Insight Select Income Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|8.04%
|0%
|0%
|Insight Select Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Dividends
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund pays out a $0.65 per share dividend on a yearly basis and it also offers 8.28% dividend yield. The dividend yield for Insight Select Income Fund is 5.6% while its annual dividend payout is $1.04 per share.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund and Insight Select Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 37.52% and 0%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0.93%
|-2.2%
|-6.08%
|-6.31%
|-9.99%
|-9.88%
|Insight Select Income Fund
|0.4%
|0%
|-4.46%
|-2.47%
|-10.03%
|-10.65%
For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund was less bearish than Insight Select Income Fund.
Summary
On 6 of the 9 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund beats Insight Select Income Fund.