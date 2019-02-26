Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|9.49M
|12.48
|1.41M
|-0.15
|0.00
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|2.12M
|13.65
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|-14.86%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Dividends
Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund pays out its dividends annually at $0.9 per share and 7.05% dividend yield. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has an annual dividend pay of $0.58 per share while its annual dividend yield is 4.78%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.56% and 4.55%. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s share owned by insiders are 0.06%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|-0.25%
|-6.27%
|-7.22%
|-2.53%
|-10.75%
|-9.47%
|BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|1.35%
|5.93%
|-3.62%
|-10.74%
|-13.32%
|-14.13%
For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s stock price has smaller decline than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.