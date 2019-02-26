Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 9.49M 12.48 1.41M -0.15 0.00 BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 2.12M 13.65 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund -14.86% 0% 0% BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Dividends

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund pays out its dividends annually at $0.9 per share and 7.05% dividend yield. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has an annual dividend pay of $0.58 per share while its annual dividend yield is 4.78%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.56% and 4.55%. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s share owned by insiders are 0.06%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund -0.25% -6.27% -7.22% -2.53% -10.75% -9.47% BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 1.35% 5.93% -3.62% -10.74% -13.32% -14.13%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s stock price has smaller decline than BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust.