As Dexcom (DXCM) Shares Declined, Granite Investment Partners Has Lowered by $3.40 Million Its Stake; Bluestein R H & Company Cut Stake in Caterpillar (CAT) as Share Value Declined

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 22.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 23,797 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,554 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.95M, down from 107,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $139.82. About 848,000 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 105.85% since February 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.85% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 20/04/2018 – DJ DexCom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DXCM); 17/05/2018 – DexCom Announces Upcoming Conference Presentation; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 32c; 08/03/2018 – WaveForm: Patent Trial and Appeal Board Rulles Two Early Patents Aren’t Invalid, Based on Challenges by Dexcom Inc; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing Of The New Dexcom G6(R) CGM Eliminating Need For Fingerstick Blood Testing For People With Diabetes; 17/05/2018 – VP Leach Gifts 176 Of DexCom Inc; 21/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Dexcom G4 in a Population With Normal Oral Glucose Tolerance Test; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH DEXCOM G6 CGM SYSTEMLATER THIS YEAR; 27/03/2018 – FDA OKS MARKETING OF DEXCOM G6 ICGM; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing of the New Dexcom G6® CGM Eliminating Need for Fingerstick Blood Testing for People with Diabetes

Bluestein R H & Company decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 4.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company sold 13,173 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 288,685 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $44.02M, down from 301,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $139. About 2.10M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 13.65% since February 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 08/05/2018 – Energy Storage North America 2018 Partners with CALSTART to Showcase the Future of Energy Storage and Clean Transportation; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Sales Show Mining Is Booming Again in Latin America; 13/03/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 8-K; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar: Finance Services Division Vice Pres Joe Creed Named Interim CFO; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – STEVE FERGUSON WILL LEAD INDUSTRIAL POWER SYSTEMS DIVISION REPLACING RAMIN YOUNESSI; 07/03/2018 – U.S. manufacturers touted by Trump count the costs of his tariffs; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH, UP 34 PCT; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names National Grid Executive as New CFO; 06/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR DOESN’T EXPECT BIG CAPITAL OUTLAY GOING FORWARD

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 56 investors sold CAT shares while 401 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 382.91 million shares or 2.93% less from 394.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Company holds 0.85% or 189,340 shares. Argent owns 5,167 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Cleararc Cap holds 0.31% or 15,352 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 2,305 shares. Zacks Investment Mngmt holds 0.28% or 87,845 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma accumulated 2,835 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0.01% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 63,832 shares. Olstein Capital Lp invested in 28,000 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Sabal Trust has invested 0.05% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 25,855 were reported by Walleye Trading Ltd. Willis Investment Counsel stated it has 1.21% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Mackenzie Fincl has 3,043 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 2,553 were reported by Tarbox Family Office. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.15% or 4.00 million shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94B and $2.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) by 55,498 shares to 210,082 shares, valued at $36.58 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Xpress Enterprises Inc Cl A by 35,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V).

Since October 1, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $5.28 million activity. De Lange Bob also bought $124,826 worth of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) shares.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 40 sales for $32.95 million activity. Balo Andrew K had sold 5,000 shares worth $715,664. On Friday, September 28 the insider Leach Jacob Steven sold $6.85M. 6,000 shares were sold by SAYER KEVIN R, worth $845,930. $1.51 million worth of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) shares were sold by KAHN BARBARA. On Friday, November 9 the insider ACE HEATHER S sold $627,294. Another trade for 400 shares valued at $48,880 was sold by Murphy Patrick Michael.

