Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) Contrasting side by side

Both Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10.50M 33.35 41.25M -1.77 0.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 77.55M -2.75 0.00

In table 1 we can see Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -392.86% -20.8% -19% Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -545.4% -69.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 26.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 26.7. The Current Ratio of rival Neon Therapeutics Inc. is 13 and its Quick Ratio is has 13. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$26 is Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 73.91%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75% and 69.1%. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.4%. Comparatively, 3.5% are Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -12% -20.34% -12.19% -34.53% -49.28% -51.26% Neon Therapeutics Inc. -8.08% -24.74% -49.65% 0% 0% -62.07%

For the past year Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Neon Therapeutics Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.