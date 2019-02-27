Jd Com (JD) Shareholder Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Decreased Stake as Stock Price Declined; Goelzer Investment Management Has Trimmed Position in Hanover Ins Group (THG) as Share Value Declined

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc (THG) by 41.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 16,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,629 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.92M, down from 40,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Hanover Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $119.67. About 101,779 shares traded. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 5.70% since February 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.70% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 04/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Hanover Insurance Group, Liberty Media, 8point3 Energy; 12/03/2018 – Increasing Number of Motorists Are Uninsured, Putting lnsured Drivers At Risk; 02/05/2018 – Hanover Insurance 1Q Rev $1.33B; 15/05/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP: RETIREMENT OF LONGTIME CHAIRMAN; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP IS EXPLORING OPTIONS FOR INTL SPECIALTY; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP IS EXPLORING OPTIONS FOR INTL; 02/05/2018 – Hanover Insurance 1Q Net $67.7M; 24/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Hanover Insurance Group’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC THG.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $121; 28/03/2018 – Hanover Insurance Exploring Possible Sale of its International Specialty-Insurance Business

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 26.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 37,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,063 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.64 million, down from 138,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $26.45. About 15.30M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 46.21% since February 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.21% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 27/04/2018 – JD.com, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 05/03/2018 MFS Research International Fund Adds Dufry, Exits JD.com; 16/03/2018 – The fundraising by JD Finance kicked off late last year and is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM – CEO’S STATEMENTS WERE MEANT TO SAY UNDERLYING GROSS PROFIT FOR PRODUCT SALES WAS LOWER THAN OVERALL “GROSS PROFIT”; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM SEES FY REV. +29% TO +33%; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-China’s JD.com, Alibaba plan to issue CDRs – Caixin; 08/05/2018 – JD.com misses profit estimates with costs rising sharply; 24/04/2018 – Johnson Controls announces breakthrough partnership with Chinese ecommerce giant JD.com to serve high-growth automotive battery replacement market; 18/04/2018 – Tencent and JD.com invest in Leshi’s smart-TV unit; 29/03/2018 – China’s HNA and

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on March, 1. They expect $-0.11 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -650.00% negative EPS growth.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,023 shares to 93,293 shares, valued at $14.00M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 18,488 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,584 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $896.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 7,500 shares to 13,793 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,722 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,758 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).