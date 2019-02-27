NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) Reaches $19.40 52-Week High; GIFA (GIFX) Shorts Lowered By 72.16%

GIFA INC (OTCMKTS:GIFX) had a decrease of 72.16% in short interest. GIFX’s SI was 21,600 shares in February as released by FINRA. Its down 72.16% from 77,600 shares previously. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.002 during the last trading session, reaching $0.081. About 31,150 shares traded. GIFA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIFX) has 0.00% since February 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) hit a new 52-week high and has $21.15 target or 9.00% above today’s $19.40 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $1.83B company. The 1-year high was reported on Feb, 27 by Barchart.com. If the $21.15 price target is reached, the company will be worth $164.88 million more. The stock increased 2.89% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $19.4. About 871,131 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 52.35% since February 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.35% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Rev $260M-$272M; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS NAMES SHARON VIRAG CFO, CARDOZA HEAD OF PHARMA SVCS; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 13c; 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 02/04/2018 – NeoGenomics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Rev $63.4M; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c; 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Exits Position in NeoGenomics; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30

GIFA, Inc. provides mobile and Internet marketing services to retailers primarily in India. The company has market cap of $13.04 million. The firm offers text message advertising services to retailers through a mobile advertising platform that enables retailers to manage their advertising campaigns to its segmented database of consumers. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides training/certification/competition services consisting of the Primary Olympiad, an annual English, Math, and Science competency program and competition for young learners; spoken English classes; and English certification programs in partnership with non-governmental agencies and state governments.

Among 3 analysts covering NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NeoGenomics had 5 analyst reports since October 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Needham.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.65, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 12 investors sold NeoGenomics, Inc. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 73.06 million shares or 16.95% more from 62.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership accumulated 965,790 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Penn Capital Inc reported 85,813 shares stake. Vanguard Group Inc owns 0% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 3.84 million shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 10,749 shares. Invesco stated it has 88,388 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insur New York accumulated 0% or 4,630 shares. Cortina Asset Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.39% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Ancora Ltd Liability Com reported 16,825 shares stake. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, Georgia-based fund reported 24,027 shares. First Light Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 9.17% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). First United Comml Bank reported 34,000 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Moreover, Stephens Inc Ar has 0.02% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 57,505 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability Co holds 537,022 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

NeoGenomics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories providing genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, and other laboratories in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.83 billion. It offers cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize proteins in cells of a tissue section, as well as to allow clients to see and utilize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains; and molecular testing services that focus on the analysis of DNA and RNA, and the structure and function of genes at the molecular level. It has a 277.07 P/E ratio. The firm also provides pathology consultation services for clients in which its pathologists review surgical samples on a consultative basis; and testing services in support of its pharmaceutical clientsÂ’ oncology programs, as well as acts as a reference laboratory supplying anatomic pathology testing services.

Since November 9, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 7 selling transactions for $205.73 million activity. 10.84 million NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) shares with value of $130.02M were sold by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO. TETRAULT LYNN A. sold $207,940 worth of stock. The insider BALLIET JENNIFER sold 68,333 shares worth $1.15M. Johnson Kevin C sold $1.12 million worth of stock. $3.68M worth of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) was sold by SHOVLIN ROBERT J. on Friday, November 9.

