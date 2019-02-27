Reviewing Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)’s and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)’s results

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nektar Therapeutics 1.25B 5.74 745.70M 3.96 9.25 G1 Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 78.18M -2.59 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nektar Therapeutics and G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nektar Therapeutics and G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nektar Therapeutics 59.66% 78.6% 53.6% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -37.6% -35.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Nektar Therapeutics is 13.8 while its Current Ratio is 13.9. Meanwhile, G1 Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 28.7 while its Quick Ratio is 28.7. G1 Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Nektar Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Nektar Therapeutics and G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 5 2.83 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Nektar Therapeutics has a 70.66% upside potential and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nektar Therapeutics and G1 Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.2% and 83.9%. Nektar Therapeutics’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nektar Therapeutics -9.23% -3.4% -44.94% -30.86% -33.14% -38.61% G1 Therapeutics Inc. -13.68% -23.61% -48.84% -19.51% 68.97% 66.33%

For the past year Nektar Therapeutics had bearish trend while G1 Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Nektar Therapeutics beats G1 Therapeutics Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.