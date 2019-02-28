As American Express Co (AXP) Shares Declined, Kings Point Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $316,304; Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Shareholder First Quadrant LP Has Lifted Its Holding

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) by 24.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 5,414 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,630 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.90M, up from 22,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Asbury Automotive Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $71.57. About 158,336 shares traded. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has declined 4.54% since February 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ABG News: 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC QTRLY NEW VEHICLE REVENUE $857.1 MLN VS $832.5 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Asbury Auto May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 14th Straight Gain; 12/03/2018 – Asbury Auto Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – ABG HOLDER ABRAMS SEES TALKS ON SUCCESSION, EXPLORING OPTIONS; 15/03/2018 – ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS A 5.2 PCT STAKE IN ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP AS OF MARCH 14 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTO 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.93, EST. $1.80; 24/04/2018 – Asbury Automotive 1Q Net $40.1M; 15/03/2018 – Abrams Capital Management, L.P., Affiliates Report Stake In Asbury Automotive; 16/04/2018 – Asbury Auto May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 15/03/2018 – ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – INTEND TO DISCUSS CONCERNS WITH OTHER SHAREHOLDERS, DIRECTORS, MANAGEMENT OF ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE, OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 2.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 2,984 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,725 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.30M, down from 99,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $107.42. About 2.39M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 7.31% since February 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.7 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Provision for Losses $775M; 12/04/2018 – American Express Will Open Eleventh Location of The CENTURION® Lounge at Denver International Airport; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.3 % for April; 03/05/2018 – Accertify Launches Next Generation Machine-Learning Risk Management Tools; 26/04/2018 – American Express closer to breaking into elusive Chinese market; 08/03/2018 – Is More of the Same Enough for American Express? — Heard on the Street; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – YOUNG IS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MCAFEE, LLC; 19/03/2018 – American Express: Squeri Succeeded Kenneth Chenault as Chairman, CEO on Feb. 1

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $4.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) by 56,835 shares to 219,461 shares, valued at $9.92M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 44,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,962 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.25, from 1.67 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 12 investors sold ABG shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 1.15% less from 20.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $1.18 million activity. JAMES JUANITA T had sold 1,500 shares worth $112,095 on Tuesday, September 4.

Investors sentiment is 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 42 investors sold AXP shares while 446 reduced holdings. only 109 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 688.76 million shares or 1.08% less from 696.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $6.34 million activity. 25,948 shares were sold by GORDON MARC D, worth $2.80 million. Shares for $1.29 million were sold by Squeri Stephen J.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $536.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Cos Inc Com (NYSE:WMB) by 61,485 shares to 82,215 shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 42,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,024 shares, and has risen its stake in Unilever N V N Y (NYSE:UN).