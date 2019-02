Asia Sermkij Leasing Public Company Limited (ASK) Dipped -0.41% on Feb 28

Shares of Asia Sermkij Leasing Public Company Limited (BKK:ASK) last traded at 24.3, representing a move of -0.41%, or -0.1 per share, on volume of 159,500 shares. After opening the trading day at 24.4, shares of Asia Sermkij Leasing Public Company Limited traded in a close range. Asia Sermkij Leasing Public Company Limited currently has a total float of 351.89 million shares and on average sees 92,480 shares exchange hands each day. The stock now has a 52-week low of 21.2 and high of 24.6.

SET: A Symbol Of Thai Economy Strength

The strength of the Asian economy today had first gone through difficulties, which continues to shape it into become a global economy leader. Without these obstacles in the past that had given growth a jumpstart, Asia will not be as strong and as influential as it is today. And now it attracts more investors to the companies like Asia Sermkij Leasing Public Company Limited.

Thailand is one of the main factors backing the fast-paced Asian economy growth. Like its home region, the nation had also been forged by and through time.

Thailand in 1997

In 1997, Thailand had caused the biggest economic meltdown in Asia. When its currency collapsed, the nation had suffered from substantial bankruptcy, which had effects that echoed throughout the region. The countries most affected by this turmoil include South Korea and Indonesia. Philippines, Malaysia, Laos, and Hong Kong had also struggled during the 1997 Asian financial crisis.

It was surely a dark period for Asia. However, Asian countries had equally tapped their respective potentials to recover gradually from the nightmare of 1997. Thailand, in particular, had proven the adage, “a minor setback for a major comeback” to be true. Asia Sermkij Leasing Public Company Limited believes in the ability of this market to become one of the main player in the world.

Symbolizing Growth Potentials

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) has played an important role during the nation’s recovery period from the 1997 Asian Financial Crisis; and until today, it continues to build the Thai economy into enabling it maximize its potentials.

Four decades after its establishment, the SET already has an overall market capitalization of roughly $500 billion with almost 600 publicly traded companies listed on it. It is the first Asian stock exchange to commit to the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Stock Exchanges initiative.

The regular session on the SET starts anytime between 9:55 a.m. and 10:00 a.m., and concludes at 4:30 p.m. There is a mid-session break between 12:30 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. followed immediately by a pre-market afternoon session that lasts until between 2:25 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. There is also a pre-market session in the morning that starts at 9:00 a.m. and lasts until between 9:55 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. Investors of Asia Sermkij Leasing Public Company Limited usually take a break there.

The SET Index, which was established in April 1975 as well, is the market-capitalization-weighted index that tracks all SET stocks. It uses the base value of 100 points. Given its broad nature, the SET Index had to be divided into two sub-indices: 1) the SET50, which weighs the top 50 stocks on the SET; and 2) the SET 100, which weighs the top 100 stocks.

The SET50 was first published 20 years after the foundation of the SET Index. It uses the base value of 1,000. The components of the SET50 must also be components of SET100. However, not all components of the SET100 are components of the SET50.

The SET50 is reviewed twice annually, specifically every December and June. All of the changes take effect immediately on the first trading days in the months succeeding the revision dates, respectively. Indices are regularly rebalanced in order to guarantee accurate representation of any nation’s economy.

Needless to say, investing in the SET is the best way to bet on the Asian economy growth today. The safest way is to invest in reliable companies lists which include Asia Sermkij Leasing Public Company Limited.

Asia Sermkij Leasing Public Company Limited provides auto hire purchase services primarily in Thailand. The company has market cap of $8.55 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Hire Purchase, Leasing, Loan, and Factoring. It has a 10.52 P/E ratio. It offers auto hire purchase services primarily to individual clients for new and used automobile, such as passenger and commercial cars.