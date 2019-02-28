Comparison of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (BCEI) and Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Both Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) and Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 260.63M 1.81 56.20M 2.73 9.13 Contango Oil & Gas Company 78.41M 1.49 93.34M -3.75 0.00

Demonstrates Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and Contango Oil & Gas Company earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and Contango Oil & Gas Company’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 21.56% 7.9% 6.3% Contango Oil & Gas Company -119.04% -45.9% -26%

Risk and Volatility

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. is 50.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.5 beta. Contango Oil & Gas Company on the other hand, has 1.59 beta which makes it 59.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and Contango Oil & Gas Company Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Contango Oil & Gas Company 0 0 0 0.00

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. has a 8.70% upside potential and an average price target of $25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and Contango Oil & Gas Company are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 33.6% respectively. 0.2% are Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% are Contango Oil & Gas Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. -5.88% -13.66% -15.44% -26.36% -6.44% -9.5% Contango Oil & Gas Company -7.16% -22.47% -37.75% -14.93% 44.06% -20.17%

For the past year Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. has stronger performance than Contango Oil & Gas Company

Summary

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. beats Contango Oil & Gas Company on 12 of the 12 factors.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas. It also owns and operates oil-producing assets in the North Park Basin in Colorado; and the McKamie Patton Field in southern Arkansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved reserves of 90.7 MMBoe. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the offshore shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico, and in the onshore Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 151.8 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 105.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 3.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 4.4 million barrels of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Houston, Texas.