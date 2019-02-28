Comparison of BrightSphere Investment Group plc (BSIG) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Both BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSIG) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightSphere Investment Group plc 928.20M 1.62 136.30M 1.72 6.59 Janus Henderson Group plc 2.31B 2.06 511.10M 2.67 7.60

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BrightSphere Investment Group plc and Janus Henderson Group plc. Janus Henderson Group plc is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than BrightSphere Investment Group plc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. BrightSphere Investment Group plc has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Janus Henderson Group plc, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BrightSphere Investment Group plc and Janus Henderson Group plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightSphere Investment Group plc 14.68% 66.3% 4.3% Janus Henderson Group plc 22.13% 11.7% 8%

Dividends

BrightSphere Investment Group plc shareholders receive an annual dividend of $0.4 per share which is subject to 2.82% dividend yield. Janus Henderson Group plc also pays out annual dividends at $1.44 per share and at a 5.86% dividend yield.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BrightSphere Investment Group plc and Janus Henderson Group plc are owned by institutional investors at 73.8% and 71% respectively. Insiders held roughly 26.85% of BrightSphere Investment Group plc’s shares. Comparatively, 3.3% are Janus Henderson Group plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BrightSphere Investment Group plc -13.74% -14.07% -10.2% -30.05% -28.82% -32.18% Janus Henderson Group plc -13.25% -16.32% -28.34% -36.78% -43.8% -46.94%

For the past year BrightSphere Investment Group plc has stronger performance than Janus Henderson Group plc

Summary

Janus Henderson Group plc beats BrightSphere Investment Group plc on 14 of the 15 factors.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.