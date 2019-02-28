Comparison of Incyte Corporation (INCY) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Both Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Incyte Corporation 1.88B 9.90 109.49M -0.52 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 1.44 3.45

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Incyte Corporation and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Incyte Corporation 5.82% -6.4% -4.6% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -34.2% -28.1%

Volatility & Risk

Incyte Corporation has a 1 beta, while its volatility is 0.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.21 beta.

Liquidity

Incyte Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4 and a Quick Ratio of 4. Competitively, Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.7 and has 9.7 Quick Ratio. Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Incyte Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Incyte Corporation and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Incyte Corporation 0 5 5 2.50 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$85.33 is Incyte Corporation’s average price target while its potential downside is -1.92%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Incyte Corporation and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94% and 18.6%. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Incyte Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.4% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Incyte Corporation 1.82% -5.23% -4.36% -5.68% -31.01% -30.93% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -0.2% 1.84% -9.12% 27.04% 45.61% 41.88%

For the past year Incyte Corporation has -30.93% weaker performance while Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has 41.88% stronger performance.

Summary

Incyte Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.