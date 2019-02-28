Contrasting of Plantronics Inc. (PLT) and ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO)

As Communication Equipment businesses, Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:PLT) and ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plantronics Inc. 1.42B 1.39 104.12M -0.38 0.00 ClearOne Inc. 30.20M 1.04 17.76M -1.76 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Plantronics Inc. and ClearOne Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plantronics Inc. -7.33% -24.2% -6.8% ClearOne Inc. -58.81% -33.4% -29.1%

Risk and Volatility

Plantronics Inc. is 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.07. Competitively, ClearOne Inc.’s beta is 0.5 which is 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Plantronics Inc. are 1.6 and 1.3. Competitively, ClearOne Inc. has 4.8 and 2.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. ClearOne Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Plantronics Inc.

Dividends

Plantronics Inc. pays out $0.6 per share annually while its annual dividend yield is 1.19%. The dividend yield for ClearOne Inc. is 0% while its annual dividend payout is $0.14 per share.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Plantronics Inc. and ClearOne Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Plantronics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ClearOne Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Plantronics Inc. has a consensus price target of $90, and a 80.32% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Plantronics Inc. and ClearOne Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 7.4%. Insiders held 0.8% of Plantronics Inc. shares. Competitively, 5.9% are ClearOne Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Plantronics Inc. -15.23% -34.37% -37.52% -47.69% -23.74% -22.99% ClearOne Inc. 1.42% -14.88% -30.24% -74.69% -83.18% -84.02%

For the past year Plantronics Inc. was less bearish than ClearOne Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 13 factors Plantronics Inc. beats ClearOne Inc.

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company also manufactures and markets specialty telephone products under the Clarity brand. Its primary products include corded and cordless communication headsets; audio processors; telephone systems; Bluetooth and corded products; personal computer and gaming headsets; and specialty products for hearing impaired individuals. The company designs its products for various markets and applications, such as offices and homes, contact centers, mobile phones and smartphones, tablets, computer and gaming, residential, and other specialty applications. Plantronics, Inc. sells its products through a network of distributors, retailers, wireless carriers, original equipment manufacturers, and telephony and other service providers. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

ClearOne, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for audio/voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications. It also provides unified communications audio end points comprising traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices; and personal conferencing products that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices. The company's audio communication products and unified communications audio end points enhance communication during a conference call by eliminating echo and background noise. In addition, it offers visual communication products, such as video conferencing products; streaming products, which deliver the Internet protocol (IP) A/V experience by streaming time sensitive high definition audio and video and control over TCP/IP networks; and digital signage systems. The company sells its commercial products to a network of independent audiovisual, information technology, and telecommunications distributors, as well as independent systems integrators, dealers, value-added resellers, and end-users. ClearOne, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.