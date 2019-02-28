Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Comparing side by side

Both Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 237.70M 6.13 151.73M 1.45 8.96 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 230.70M -4.63 0.00

In table 1 we can see Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 63.83% 66.8% 58.5% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -45.7%

Volatility and Risk

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1.63 beta, while its volatility is 63.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.6 beta which makes it 160.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.4. Competitively, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.8 and has 13.8 Quick Ratio. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s average target price is $14, while its potential upside is 11.02%. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $62 average target price and a 71.27% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.5% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 0.9% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated -6.82% -6.28% -10.36% -30.66% -21.43% -28.13% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 7.56% 16.64% 8.1% 0.28% 213.65% 137.4%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated had bearish trend while Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.