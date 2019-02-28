Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

We will be contrasting the differences between Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gilead Sciences Inc. 22.13B 3.80 5.46B 5.40 12.51 Avid Bioservices Inc. 36.53M 6.17 23.90M -0.63 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Gilead Sciences Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gilead Sciences Inc. 24.67% 7.4% 2.4% Avid Bioservices Inc. -65.43% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Gilead Sciences Inc. has a beta of 1.03 and its 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Avid Bioservices Inc.’s 160.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.6 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Gilead Sciences Inc. are 3.5 and 3.4 respectively. Its competitor Avid Bioservices Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Gilead Sciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Dividends

Gilead Sciences Inc. pays out a $2.28 per share dividend on a yearly basis and it also offers 3.49% dividend yield. Avid Bioservices Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

Gilead Sciences Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gilead Sciences Inc. 0 4 4 2.50 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Gilead Sciences Inc. is $80.71, with potential upside of 23.09%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Gilead Sciences Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.4% and 39.2%. Gilead Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Competitively, held 11.64% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gilead Sciences Inc. -6.19% -6.88% -6.92% -6.04% -7.19% -5.79% Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.89% -2.8% -27.48% 54.76% -2.07% 34.02%

For the past year Gilead Sciences Inc. has -5.79% weaker performance while Avid Bioservices Inc. has 34.02% stronger performance.

Summary

Gilead Sciences Inc. beats Avid Bioservices Inc. on 11 of the 13 factors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa, Australia, India, and the Middle East. The companyÂ’s products include Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, Tybost, and Vitekta for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases. It also offers Zydelig, a PI3K delta inhibitor, in combination with rituximab, for the treatment of certain blood cancers; Letairis, an endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Ranexa, a tablet used for the treatment of chronic angina; Lexiscan/Rapiscan injection for use as a pharmacologic stress agent in radionuclide myocardial perfusion imaging; Cayston, an inhaled antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory systems in cystic fibrosis patients; and Tamiflu, an oral antiviral capsule for the treatment and prevention of influenza A and B. In addition, the company provides other products, such as AmBisome, an antifungal agent to treat serious invasive fungal infections; and Macugen, an anti-angiogenic oligonucleotide to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration. Further, it has product candidates in various stages of development for the treatment of HIV/AIDS and liver diseases, such as hepatitis C virus and hepatitis B virus; hematology/oncology; cardiovascular; and inflammation/respiratory diseases. The company markets its products through its commercial teams and/or in conjunction with third-party distributors and corporate partners. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Janssen R&D Ireland, Japan Tobacco Inc., Galapagos NV., and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.