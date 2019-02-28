I.D. Systems Inc. (IDSY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC)

I.D. Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) and Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC) compete with each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio I.D. Systems Inc. 52.74M 2.39 3.88M -0.23 0.00 Optical Cable Corporation 87.83M 0.49 1.07M 0.28 13.69

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of I.D. Systems Inc. and Optical Cable Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets I.D. Systems Inc. -7.36% -11.9% -6.4% Optical Cable Corporation 1.22% 3.4% 1.8%

Volatility and Risk

I.D. Systems Inc. has a 0.7 beta, while its volatility is 30.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Optical Cable Corporation’s 68.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.32 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of I.D. Systems Inc. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Optical Cable Corporation is 4.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.2. Optical Cable Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than I.D. Systems Inc.

Dividends

Optical Cable Corporation also pays out annual dividends at $0.02 per share and at a 0.36% dividend yield. I.D. Systems Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47.3% of I.D. Systems Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.8% of Optical Cable Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 5.8% of I.D. Systems Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.6% of Optical Cable Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) I.D. Systems Inc. -6.83% -5.11% -8.33% -11.62% -16.45% -18.37% Optical Cable Corporation -13.45% -24.31% -0.27% 28.67% 54.4% 60.35%

For the past year I.D. Systems Inc. has -18.37% weaker performance while Optical Cable Corporation has 60.35% stronger performance.

Summary

Optical Cable Corporation beats I.D. Systems Inc. on 11 of the 12 factors.

I.D. Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, track, monitor, and analyze industrial vehicles, rental vehicles, and transportation assets. It provides industrial and rental fleet asset management products, including on-asset hardware with mounting and user-interface options that provide an autonomous means of asset control and monitoring; wireless asset managers that link the mobile assets being monitored with the customerÂ’s computer network or to a remotely hosted server; server software, which manages data communications between the systemÂ’s database and wireless asset managers or on-asset hardware; and client software. The company also offers transportation asset management products comprising on-asset hardware configurations to address various remote asset types; VeriWise Intelligence Portal, a hosted Website that provides Internet access to client asset information; and a direct data feed through XML or Web services. In addition, it provides hosting, maintenance, and customer support and consulting services, as well as software as a service. The company markets and sells its solutions directly to commercial and government sectors in automotive manufacturing, retail, shipping, freight transportation, heavy industry, wholesale distribution, aerospace and defense, homeland security, and vehicle rental markets, as well as through original equipment manufacturers and industrial equipment dealers. I.D. Systems, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair. It also offers fiber optic connectivity products, including fiber optic wall mounts, cabinet mount and rack mount enclosures, pre-terminated fiber optic enclosures, fiber optic connectors, splice trays, fiber optic jumpers, plug and play cassette modules, pre-terminated fiber optic cable assemblies, adapters, and accessories. In addition, the company provides copper connectivity products comprising category compliant patch panels, jacks, plugs, patch cords, faceplates, surface mounted boxes, distribution and multi-media boxes, copper rack mount and wall mount enclosures, cable assemblies, cable organizers, and other wiring products for datacenter, telecommunications closet, equipment room, and workstation applications. Further, it offers network, data storage, and telecommunications management systems, such as data cabinets, wall-mount enclosures, cable management systems, and open frame relay racks for commercial and residential use; and datacom wiring products, such as various enclosures, modules, and modular outlets for single dwelling and multiple dwelling residential uses. Additionally, the company provides specialty fiber optic connectors and connectivity components, ruggedized copper datacom connectors, and related systems and solutions for military and harsh environment applications. It sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, and end-users. Optical Cable Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.