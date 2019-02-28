iKang Healthcare Group Inc. (KANG) and Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between iKang Healthcare Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KANG) and Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iKang Healthcare Group Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.22 0.00 Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. 5.67M 207.48 88.33M -1.51 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iKang Healthcare Group Inc. 0.00% -4% -1.7% Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. -1,557.85% -83% -43.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.12 beta indicates that iKang Healthcare Group Inc. is 88.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.’s 149.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.49 beta.

Liquidity

iKang Healthcare Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. are 35.3 and 33.5 respectively. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to iKang Healthcare Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iKang Healthcare Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.’s potential downside is -10.08% and its consensus price target is $19.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.5% of iKang Healthcare Group Inc. shares and 57% of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. shares. About 1.85% of iKang Healthcare Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iKang Healthcare Group Inc. -0.84% 3.15% 8.98% -13.82% 23.16% 12.09% Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. -3.66% -1.32% -34.42% -33.66% -49.54% -45.69%

For the past year iKang Healthcare Group Inc. had bullish trend while Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors iKang Healthcare Group Inc. beats Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.

iKang Healthcare Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides preventive healthcare solutions in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Medical Examinations and Other Medical Services, and Dental Services. It offers a range of medical examinations, including internal, gynecology, ophthalmology, ENT, dental, lab tests, electrocardiogram, ultrasound, and X-ray examination items. The company also provides value-added services at selected medical centers, such as disease screening focusing on cancer screening, cardiovascular and chronic disease screening, and functional medicine testing; dental care comprising oral health, pediatric and cosmetic dentistry, orthodontics, and dental implants; outpatient services, which consists of acupuncture, Chinese medicine, gynecology, internal medicine, obstetrics, ophthalmology, pediatrics, urology, and minor surgery; and on-site healthcare management or clinical services. It primarily serves corporate and individual customers through a network of self-owned medical centers and the facilities of third-party service providers. As of July 28, 2017, it owned and operated a network of 108 self-owned medical centers in 33 cities of China, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chongqing, Tianjin, Nanjing, Suzhou, Hangzhou, Chengdu, Fuzhou, Changchun, Jiangyin, Changzhou, Wuhan, Changsha, Yantai, Yinchuan, Weihai, Weifang, Shenyang, XiÂ’an, Wuhu, Guiyang, Ningbo, Foshan, Jinan, Bijie, Qingdao, Wuxi, Kaili, Mianyang, and Hong Kong. The company was formerly known as China iKang Healthcare, Inc. and changed its name to iKang Healthcare Group, Inc. in February 2014. iKang Healthcare Group, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast. The company was formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corporation and changed its name to Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. in December 2012. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.