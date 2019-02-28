Kearny Financial (KRNY) to pay $0.06 on Mar 20, 2019; Lincluden Management LTD Lowered Rogers Communications (RCI) Holding By $6.50 Million

Kearny Financial Corp (NASDAQ:KRNY) is expected to pay $0.06 on Mar 20, 2019. (NASDAQ:KRNY) shareholders before Mar 5, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. Kearny Financial Corp’s current price of $13.58 translates into 0.44% yield. Kearny Financial Corp’s dividend has Mar 6, 2019 as record date. Feb 20, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $13.58. About 261,478 shares traded. Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) has declined 15.46% since February 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.46% the S&P500. Some Historical KRNY News: 23/03/2018 – Kearny Fincl Corp. and Clifton Bancorp Inc. Announce Expected Acquisition Closing Date of April 2; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in Kearny Financial; 23/03/2018 – Kearny Financial Corp. and Clifton Bancorp Inc. Announce Expected Acquisition Closing Date; 24/05/2018 – KEARNY FINANCIAL DECLARES INCREASED QTR CASH DIV 4C/SHR, EST 3C; 02/04/2018 – Kearny Financial Corp. Completes Merger With Clifton Bancorp Inc; 26/03/2018 – Kearny Financial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 12% to 20 Days; 27/04/2018 – Kearny Financial Total Assets $4.86 Billion at March 31; 09/03/2018 – Kearny Financial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 68% to 18 Days; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kearny Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KRNY); 24/05/2018 – KEARNY FINANCIAL CORP KRNY.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.04/SHR

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) stake by 10.57% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 129,950 shares as Rogers Communications Inc (RCI)’s stock rose 1.49%. The Lincluden Management Ltd holds 1.10M shares with $55.80 million value, down from 1.23M last quarter. Rogers Communications Inc now has $28.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $55.38. About 248,708 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.76% since February 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 08/05/2018 – RCI Adds to Affiliate Advertising Program to Bolster an Already Robust Array of Options; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Net C$425M; 20/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partners with RCI Bank and Services to Provide Global Telematics Data Analysis for Vehicles; 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN– SEC FILING; 30/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partnership with RCI Bank: Global Platform Approach to Offer Tailor-made Customer-centric Services; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 09/05/2018 – RCI® Transforms Social Media Monitoring with TravelVUE(SM); 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Adj EPS C$0.90; 20/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 30/04/2018 – RCI Continues Support of Children Around the World as Title Sponsor of the Christel House Open

Among 3 analysts covering Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Rogers Communications had 3 analyst reports since October 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Desjardins Securities given on Monday, October 22. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, January 25. Edward Jones downgraded Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) on Thursday, November 29 to “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 18 investors sold RCI shares while 88 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 216.76 million shares or 6.07% less from 230.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 97,200 are held by Andra Ap. Symons Mngmt holds 205,335 shares or 3.5% of its portfolio. Services Automobile Association reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Td Asset owns 12.77M shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 7,940 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability has 24 shares. Bancorp Of America De accumulated 0.02% or 2.26 million shares. Brinker Cap Inc has invested 0.09% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). First Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 362,952 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr invested in 3,328 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fort Lp reported 0.01% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Hightower Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 5,208 shares or 0% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 247,019 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com holds 0.5% or 1.70 million shares in its portfolio. Schroder Inv has 5,400 shares.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding firm for Kearny Bank that provides various banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. It has a 35 P/E ratio. The firm also provides various loans comprising one-to-four family mortgage loans; commercial mortgages, including loans secured by multi-family, mixed-use, and nonresidential properties; secured and unsecured business loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, account loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, and loans secured by savings accounts and certificates of deposit; and construction loans to builders/developers and individual homeowners.