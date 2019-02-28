Liberum Capital Reconfirms “Buy” Rating for National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) Stock; Hospitality Properties Trust – Shares of Beneficia (HPT) Shorts Lowered By 14.37%

Liberum Capital reconfirmed their “Buy” rating on shares of National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) in a research report published on 28 February.

Hospitality Properties Trust – Shares of Beneficia (NASDAQ:HPT) had a decrease of 14.37% in short interest. HPT’s SI was 3.07 million shares in February as released by FINRA. Its down 14.37% from 3.59 million shares previously. With 612,100 avg volume, 5 days are for Hospitality Properties Trust – Shares of Beneficia (NASDAQ:HPT)’s short sellers to cover HPT’s short positions. The SI to Hospitality Properties Trust – Shares of Beneficia’s float is 1.88%. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $26.9. About 723,198 shares traded. Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) has declined 14.26% since February 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.26% the S&P500. Some Historical HPT News: 09/05/2018 – Hospitality Properties 1Q EPS 49c; 19/04/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 53C/SHR, FROM 52C; 09/05/2018 – Hospitality Properties 1Q Normalized FFO 94c/Shr; 09/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $528.6 MLN VS $488.6 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Hospitality Properties 1Q Rev $528.6M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hospitality Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HPT); 10/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST -AMENDED AGREEMENT INCLUDES THAT IN SOME CONDITIONS, MAXIMUM COMMITMENTS, BORROWINGS MAY BE INCREASED TO UP TO $2.3 BLN; 03/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Hospitality Properties Trust, Shell Midstream Partners, Archrock, Phillips 66 Partners; 12/03/2018 – Hitachi Power Tools Renames to Metabo HPT in North America; 10/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST – MATURITY DATE OF AMENDED $1 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WAS EXTENDED TO JULY 15, 2022

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 24 investors sold Hospitality Properties Trust shares while 93 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 116.83 million shares or 1.03% more from 115.64 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bancorporation Of Hawaii owns 8,485 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation invested in 4,751 shares. Invesco Limited has 1.33M shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited owns 50,079 shares. M&R Mngmt invested in 0.07% or 11,808 shares. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 2,170 shares. First Lp owns 492,799 shares. Ancora Advsrs Lc reported 799 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 45,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Creative Planning reported 13,073 shares. Balyasny Asset Llc has 194,076 shares. Wellington Management Gru Llp holds 0% or 341,765 shares in its portfolio. 15,049 are held by Marshall Wace Llp. Cambridge Inv Advisors holds 0% or 12,934 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd accumulated 7,797 shares.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.42 billion. It invests in the real estate markets across United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. It has a 13.59 P/E ratio. The firm primarily invests in hotel and travel centers.

Among 4 analysts covering National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. National Express Group PLC has GBX 705 highest and GBX 411 lowest target. GBX 505.25’s average target is 20.81% above currents GBX 418.23 stock price. National Express Group PLC had 8 analyst reports since September 14, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 19 by HSBC. As per Monday, January 28, the company rating was upgraded by Liberum Capital. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, October 19. As per Friday, September 14, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Top Pick” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, October 15. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, October 18 by Liberum Capital. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Top Pick” rating in Friday, February 1 report.

The stock decreased 1.22% or GBX 5.17 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 418.23. About 68,529 shares traded. National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) has 0.00% since February 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.