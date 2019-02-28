Lynch & Associates Cut Lowes Companies (LOW) Holding; Helmerich & Payne (HP) SI Increased By 3.16%

Lynch & Associates decreased Lowes Companies Inc (LOW) stake by 7.05% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Lynch & Associates sold 2,700 shares as Lowes Companies Inc (LOW)’s stock declined 20.43%. The Lynch & Associates holds 35,607 shares with $4.09 million value, down from 38,307 last quarter. Lowes Companies Inc now has $86.41B valuation. The stock increased 2.47% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $107.62. About 8.87M shares traded or 80.47% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 6.94% since February 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: HAVE MORE STAFF LOOKING AT CHINA THAN ANY OTHER SINGLE OVERSEAS ECONOMY; 17/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN EXPANDS BETA STRATEGIES TEAM WITH HIRE OF LOWE; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Ellison Will Also Join Board; 22/05/2018 – Cramer: JC Penney’s CEO bolting to Lowe’s means embattled department store chain can’t be saved; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS IF RATE RISE COULD COME QUICKER BECAUSE OF STRONGER ECONOMY THAT WOULD BE GOOD; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Starts Searching for New CEO as Robert Niblock to Retire; 06/03/2018 – RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE SAYS ECONOMY IS MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s same-store sales miss estimates; 24/04/2018 – US Federal Government Authorizes Complaint Against Lowe Enterprises’ Terranea Resort Alleging Labor Law Violations, Says UNITE HERE

Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) had an increase of 3.16% in short interest. HP’s SI was 9.22M shares in February as released by FINRA. Its up 3.16% from 8.94M shares previously. With 1.27M avg volume, 7 days are for Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP)’s short sellers to cover HP’s short positions. The SI to Helmerich & Payne Inc’s float is 8.71%. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $54.15. About 755,456 shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has risen 3.48% since February 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 22/05/2018 – Helmerich & Payne at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Prior FY18 Capital Spending View Was $350M-$400M; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Again Raises FY18 Capital Spending View; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Now Sees FY18 Depreciation of Approximately $585M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Helmerich & Payne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HP); 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Rev $577.5M; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC QTRLY REV $577.5 MLN VS $405.3 MLN; 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE, NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO; 19/04/2018 – HP WAS INTERESTED IN REVERSE MORRIS TRUST WITH XEROX: LAWSUIT

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $4.03 million activity. Shares for $782,168 were sold by Bell John R.. MARSHALL CHAPMAN PAULA sold 11,309 shares worth $736,573. LINDSAY JOHN W sold $2.10M worth of stock or 30,000 shares. Shares for $415,268 were sold by Lennox Michael on Tuesday, December 11.

Among 9 analysts covering Helmerich \u0026 Payne (NYSE:HP), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Helmerich \u0026 Payne has $83 highest and $58 lowest target. $74.13’s average target is 36.90% above currents $54.15 stock price. Helmerich \u0026 Payne had 12 analyst reports since September 14, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, January 15 by JP Morgan. JP Morgan maintained Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) rating on Wednesday, December 12. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $66 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, September 20 by RBC Capital Markets. Bank of America upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $64 target in Monday, December 3 report. The company was upgraded on Monday, November 19 by Citigroup. Credit Suisse upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $65 target in Monday, November 19 report. The stock of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, January 31. JP Morgan upgraded Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) rating on Friday, September 14. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $58 target. The company was upgraded on Monday, October 29 by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of HP in report on Thursday, October 11 with “Underweight” rating.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. engages in the contract drilling of gas and oil wells. The company has market cap of $5.92 billion. It provides drilling rigs, equipment, personnel, and camps on a contract basis to explore for and develop gas and oil from onshore areas and from fixed platforms, tension-leg platforms, and spars in offshore areas. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates through three divisions: U.S.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold Helmerich & Payne, Inc. shares while 164 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 95.20 million shares or 2.06% less from 97.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 273,710 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Utd Financial Advisers Ltd has 0% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Oakworth Inc invested in 0.01% or 711 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.13% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). 15,968 were accumulated by Sg Americas Securities. Verition Fund Mngmt Lc reported 0.07% stake. Beddow Management has invested 4.22% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). State Street has invested 0.03% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Wendell David Associate has invested 0.39% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management has 8,834 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Scotia Capital owns 4,017 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wealthfront Corporation stated it has 35,848 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 43,040 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Paloma Partners Mgmt Commerce has 27,097 shares. Schwab Charles holds 0.04% or 946,541 shares in its portfolio.

Among 14 analysts covering Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Lowe’s Companies had 19 analyst reports since September 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, November 8 by Gordon Haskett. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, September 17 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, October 23. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Monday, October 15 with “Neutral”. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, January 9. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Loop Capital Markets. The stock has “Hold” rating by Loop Capital on Wednesday, January 23. Credit Suisse downgraded the shares of LOW in report on Wednesday, October 17 to “Neutral” rating.

Since September 18, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $923,235 activity. 15,735 shares were sold by CROOM MARSHALL A, worth $1.80M on Tuesday, September 18. $880,200 worth of stock was bought by ROGERS BRIAN C on Friday, November 23.

