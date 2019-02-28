Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.69% of Orchard Therapeutics plc’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.88% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.18% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Orchard Therapeutics plc and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 1,464.25% 88.44% 21.62%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Orchard Therapeutics plc and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics plc 165.17M N/A 0.00 Industry Average 34.08M 2.33M 58.78

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Orchard Therapeutics plc and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 5 3.00 Industry Average 1.10 2.07 2.41 2.73

With consensus target price of $24.5, Orchard Therapeutics plc has a potential upside of 47.32%. The potential upside of the competitors is 161.90%. The analysts’ view based on the data given earlier is that Orchard Therapeutics plc’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Orchard Therapeutics plc and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchard Therapeutics plc 3.32% 6.58% 0% 0% 0% 11.14% Industry Average 9.08% 15.16% 32.92% 41.89% 74.81% 65.27%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc has weaker performance than Orchard Therapeutics plc’s peers.

Liquidity

Orchard Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Orchard Therapeutics plc’s competitors Current Ratio is 7.68 and has 7.52 Quick Ratio. Orchard Therapeutics plc’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Dividends

Orchard Therapeutics plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.