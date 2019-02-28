Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. (PEBK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Since Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) and Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) are part of the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. 58.58M 2.90 13.38M 2.09 13.33 Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. 310.87M 4.01 100.86M 2.68 12.46

Table 1 demonstrates Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. and Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. is currently more expensive than Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Table 2 provides Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. and Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. 22.84% 10.2% 1.1% Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. 32.44% 9.2% 1.1%

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. has a beta of 0.42 and its 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a 0.69 beta which is 31.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. pays out its dividends annually at $0.52 per share and 1.82% dividend yield. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. offers an annual dividend of $1.1 per share, bundled with 3.18% dividend yield.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. and Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the consensus price target of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. is $40, which is potential 13.90% upside.

Institutional investors owned 33.7% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. shares and 71.6% of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. shares. 4.7% are Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. shares.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. -2.35% -1.94% -7.49% -13.64% -12.44% -9.42% Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. -7.38% -7.97% -14.59% -22% -15.29% -14.51%

For the past year Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. was less bearish than Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. beats on 11 of the 14 factors Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington D. C. markets. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment provides financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include demand, money market savings, regular savings, and time deposits. This segments loan portfolio comprises residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, leases, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines, installment loans, and personal lines of credit. The Insurance segment provides general insurance agency services and annuities. The Investment Management segment provides comprehensive investment management and financial planning to individuals, families, small businesses, and associations, including cash flow analysis, investment review, tax planning, retirement planning, insurance analysis, and estate planning. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. also provides trust services. As of January 19, 2017, it operated 44 community offices and 6 financial centers. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, Maryland.