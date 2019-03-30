BSB Bancorp Inc. (BLMT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

BSB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMT) and Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Money Center Banks. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BSB Bancorp Inc. 64.05M 4.87 22.91M 2.30 15.25 Wells Fargo & Company 84.70B 2.59 20.69B 4.32 11.60

Table 1 demonstrates BSB Bancorp Inc. and Wells Fargo & Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Wells Fargo & Company seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to BSB Bancorp Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. BSB Bancorp Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BSB Bancorp Inc. and Wells Fargo & Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BSB Bancorp Inc. 35.77% 10% 0.7% Wells Fargo & Company 24.43% 11.7% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

BSB Bancorp Inc.’s 0.86 beta indicates that its volatility is 14.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Wells Fargo & Company has beta of 1.09 which is 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Meanhile, Wells Fargo & Company’s yearly dividend is $1.64 per share and 3.34% dividend yield. No dividend is paid out for BSB Bancorp Inc.

Analyst Ratings

BSB Bancorp Inc. and Wells Fargo & Company Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BSB Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Wells Fargo & Company 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively the consensus price target of Wells Fargo & Company is $61.5, which is potential 27.28% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 49% of BSB Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.4% of Wells Fargo & Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 6.9% of BSB Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 77.8% of Wells Fargo & Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BSB Bancorp Inc. 0.14% 8.83% 10.58% 7.21% 21.28% 25.12% Wells Fargo & Company 0.91% 2.45% -7.8% -15.01% -12.56% 8.75%

For the past year BSB Bancorp Inc. was more bullish than Wells Fargo & Company.

Summary

Wells Fargo & Company beats BSB Bancorp Inc. on 9 of the 14 factors.

BSB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Belmont Savings Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to small businesses, municipalities, and other customers in the United States. Its deposit products include relationship checking accounts for consumers and businesses, passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, interest on lawyer trust accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and regular checking accounts. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one to four family residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, indirect automobile loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, other consumer loans, and second mortgage loans. As of February 09, 2017, it operated six full-service branch offices located in Belmont, Watertown, Cambridge, Newton, and Waltham in Southeast Middlesex County, Massachusetts. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Belmont, Massachusetts.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. Its Community Banking segment offers checking, savings, market rate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time deposits and remittances; and lines of credit, automobile floor plan lines, equity lines and loans, equipment and transportation loans, education and residential mortgage loans, and debit and credit cards. This segment also provides equipment leases, real estate and other commercial financing, small business administration financing, venture capital financing, cash management, payroll services, retirement plans, merchant payment processing, and private label financing solutions, as well as purchases retail installment contracts. Its Wholesale Banking segment offers commercial loans and lines of credit, letters of credit, asset-based lending, equipment leasing, international trade facilities, trade financing, collection, foreign exchange, treasury management, institutional fixed-income sales, commodity and equity risk management, insurance, corporate trust fiduciary and agency, and investment banking services, as well as online/electronic products. This segment also provides construction, and land acquisition and development loans; secured and unsecured lines of credit; interim financing arrangements; rehabilitation loans; affordable housing loans and letters of credit; loans for securitization; and real estate and mortgage brokerage services. The companyÂ’s Wealth and Investment Management segment offers financial planning, private banking, credit, and investment management and fiduciary services, as well as retirement and trust services. It serves clients through approximately 8,600 locations and 13,000 ATMs; online and mobile banking; and offices in 42 countries. Wells Fargo & Company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.