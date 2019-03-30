Comparing of Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. N/A 0.00 61.37M -2.04 0.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. N/A 0.00 53.34M -0.63 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Zafgen Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -80.1% -58.4% Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -36.2%

Volatility and Risk

Zafgen Inc.’s current beta is -0.33 and it happens to be 133.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Sierra Oncology Inc. has a 1.77 beta which is 77.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Zafgen Inc. is 11.8 while its Current Ratio is 11.8. Meanwhile, Sierra Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.7 while its Quick Ratio is 14.7. Sierra Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zafgen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Zafgen Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zafgen Inc.’s upside potential is 143.43% at a $6.67 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Zafgen Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.7% and 67.2%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Zafgen Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Sierra Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -4.08% 5.86% -8.74% -49.24% -39.51% -5.05% Sierra Oncology Inc. 13.29% 44.12% 15.98% 12.64% -20.33% 48.48%

For the past year Zafgen Inc. has -5.05% weaker performance while Sierra Oncology Inc. has 48.48% stronger performance.

Summary

Sierra Oncology Inc. beats Zafgen Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.