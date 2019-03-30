Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) Comparison side by side

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 13.68M 13.46 4.42M -0.28 0.00 Capital Southwest Corporation 47.45M 7.64 37.54M 2.27 9.44

Table 1 highlights Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and Capital Southwest Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and Capital Southwest Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund -32.31% 0% 0% Capital Southwest Corporation 79.11% 0% 0%

Dividends

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund dividend pay is $0.56 per share with 4.79% dividend yield annually. Capital Southwest Corporation offers an annual dividend of $1.27 per share, bundled with 5.97% dividend yield.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and Capital Southwest Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Capital Southwest Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Capital Southwest Corporation’s average target price is $23, while its potential upside is 9.32%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and Capital Southwest Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 29.86% and 55.34% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.04% of Capital Southwest Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 1.14% 1.59% 3.79% 1.41% 0.96% 4.64% Capital Southwest Corporation -3.86% 0.85% 7.73% 13.1% 29.12% 11.39%

For the past year Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Capital Southwest Corporation.

Summary

Capital Southwest Corporation beats on 10 of the 11 factors Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund.