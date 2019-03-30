Reviewing ArQule Inc. (ARQL)’s and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)’s results

We are comparing ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArQule Inc. 25.76M 20.28 15.48M -0.17 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 44.52M 79.29 236.64M -5.39 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has ArQule Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArQule Inc. -60.09% -42.7% -23% Blueprint Medicines Corporation -531.54% -46.6% -38.2%

Risk and Volatility

ArQule Inc. is 112.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.12 beta. Blueprint Medicines Corporation on the other hand, has 1.59 beta which makes it 59.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ArQule Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. On the competitive side is, Blueprint Medicines Corporation which has a 8.3 Current Ratio and a 8.3 Quick Ratio. ArQule Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for ArQule Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArQule Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 51.36% for ArQule Inc. with consensus target price of $7.25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ArQule Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81% and 0%. ArQule Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.26%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArQule Inc. -2.53% -6.22% 0% -44.57% 108.41% 25.27% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 9.38% 17.78% 50.39% 14.54% -5.66% 57.5%

For the past year ArQule Inc. was less bullish than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Summary

ArQule Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.